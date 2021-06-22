Michigan man sentenced for credit union robbery in Lompoc, attempted robbery in Guadalupe

A Michigan man who robbed a Lompoc credit union and two days later attempted to rob a bank in Guadalupe was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison.

Earlier this year, Maurice Antwion Pilgrim Jr., 19, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

According to his plea agreement, on October 13, 2020, Pilgrim robbed Coast Hills Credit Union in Lompoc, getting away with $3,000. Two days later, Pilgrim attempted to rob Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe by handing one of the tellers a note which read, "give me $5,000-$10,000 and no gets hurt."

Following the Guadalupe robbery attempt, Pilgrim led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended with him crashing his getaway car near what's now Vandenberg Space Force Base on Highway 1 where he attempted to run away, but he was quickly apprehended.

Law enforcement said they recovered $552 from Pilgrim's car and $1,700 from his pockets, which was money from the Coast Hills Credit Union robbery.

Pilgrim faced a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

