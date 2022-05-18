Mid-State Fair announces free Mission Square concert lineup

Fair organizers have announced the full lineup of performers set to play on Mission Square Stage when the California Mid-State Fair returns to Paso Robles from July 20-31.

Carbon City Lights, Deja-Vu and Doc Oliver are just some of the bands that will take the stage during the fair's 12-day run.

The performers include several Central Coast-based bands and cover artists whose genres include country, blues, rock, indie and soul. A full list of artists and the dates they will play is available online.

Concerts at Mission Square Stage are free for fair attendees. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Concerts at Mission Square begin at 7 p.m.

The California Mid-State Fair is located at the Paso Robles Event Center at 2198 Riverside Ave.

Tickets to the fair cost $14 for adults, $10 for children and $12 for seniors. Attendees can save $1-2 per ticket by purchasing online ahead of time.