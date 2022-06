The California Mid-State Fair is adding a singer-songwriter to their concert line up.

Caylee Hammack, Nashville-based vocalist, will be a guest performer with Darius Rucker at his concert on July 21.

Hammack and Rucker will perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available online.

The California Mid-State Fair will run at the Paso Robles Event Center from July 20-31.