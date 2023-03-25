Watch Now
Mid-State Fair announces new honor for 2023 Central Coast Olive Oil Competition

California Mid-State Fair
Posted at 8:05 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25

The California Mid-State Fair has announced a new honor for the Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, “Olive Oil Producer of the Year.”

This title will be awarded to the producer with the highest placing olive oils in the competition. To be eligible, a business must enter a minimum of three olive oils.

With the new honor comes a brand-new award for the winner, a custom-made Central Coast Olive Oil “Producer of the Year” belt buckle. The dazzling buckle will feature the Central Coast Olive Oil logo amongst an array of jewels, similar to the “Winery of the Year” in the Central Coast Wine Competition.

The Producer of the Year will also be given the opportunity to sell their olive oils at the California Mid-State Fair Mission Market Place this summer. The Mission Market Place will be open all 12 days of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair in Estrella Hall and is designed to showcase locally grown or hand-crafted items from local artisans, growers, and producers.

From Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, April 2, registration is $75 per entry.

You can click here to register.

