Mid-State Fair Frontier Stage lineup announced

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the lineup of performers for the Frontier Stage at this summer's fair.

All concerts on the Frontier Stage are free with paid admission to the fair and begin at 8 p.m. each night.



July 20 - Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant (7 p.m. start)

July 21 - Sheena Easton

July 22 - Led Zeppelin 2 (tribute band)

July 23 - Matt Stell

July 24 - Los Parras

July 25 - Maddie & Tae

July 26 - Mac Powell

July 27 - Foghat

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.