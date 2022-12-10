Mid-State Fair Holiday Market kicks off

If you're still looking for holiday gifts, you may be able to find some at the Mid-Sate Fair Holiday market in Paso Robles.

The Holiday Market opened on Dec. 9 and closes on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The free outdoor market, located at the Paso Robles Event Center, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There are various food vendors, holiday activities and entertainment for attendees to enjoy.

Local crafters will also sell handmade items, including jewelry, home décor and beauty products.

"Come to see the local, what's produced locally," said San Luis Obispo resident Carol Mortensen. "And some really interesting original things going on, like hat burning. I've never seen hat burning before."

The market will be open, rain or shine.