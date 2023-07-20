Mid-State Fair hosts Miss CMSF Scholarship Pageant

The Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant took place at the Mid-State Fair Wednesday.

The Pageant was held at 6:00 p.m. at the Frontier Stage.

The 8 final contestants are from Paso Robles, Templeton, Santa Margarita, and San Luis Obispo.

Each contest competed in 4 categories: Interview, Talent, Evening Wear, and a Final Question.

We spoke with the team that provides hair and makeup for the contestants, making sure they look perfect for the pageant.

“I support the pageant, and I really admire the program now and what the girls come out of, and I am honored to be a part of that because knowing your beauty and knowing how to do your hair and makeup, make up is a big part of self-confidence, so I am proud to help support that,” said Jullie Hammer, the Wearhouse Salon owner.

Those selected as Queen and Princess will have to attend every day of the fair and participate in several public events.