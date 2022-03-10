Mid State Fair is "full steam ahead" for 2022

The fair is back in town this July.

The California Mid State Fair is returning to the Paso Robles Event Center for a twelve-day run that will last from July 20-30, 2022.

Organizers told KSBY the preparations are full steam ahead for what they hope will be the most normal fair since the pandemic began.

Some events, like the Junior Livestock Auction, are coming back in-person for the first time since 2019. Others, like the main stage concerts, are returning for a year with fewer COVID restrictions in place.

"We're back to 'normal'," California Mid State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said. "Now of course, if the state decides that we have certain restrictions we need to go by, then we will go by those restrictions. But we're planning a full fair."

Bojorquez says fair organizers are recommending, though not requiring, attendees be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test. In additional, shared areas will be cleaned regularly.

This year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead," Bojorquez explained, and will feature steampunk decorations throughout the grounds.

One pandemic change to the fair will stick around for a second year: the schedule.

"Our vendors were very appreciative of it," Borjoquez said of the updated hours.

The fair will run from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday. It will run from noon to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It's a fun place to go to a show. You get the fair with it," Bojorquez said of the fair. "You get the food. You get the carnival. You get the animals. So we're trying to make it a really good experience."

Those looking for short term work may want to consider joining a crew at the fair. The fair employs about 600 people for the fair's two-week run.

They also accept volunteers.

"Hopefully [this year] will be more like our 2019 fair. And be full," Bojorquez said. "We're ready to have people—ready to have people back."