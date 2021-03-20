Mid-State Fair launches monthly outdoor market

Friday marked the first Mid-State Fair market at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The market is a one-day-a-month opportunity for local crafters and businesses to sell new and used items to customers.

The Mid-State Fair Market is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m. on one Friday every month through June.

"It was fun to be here, it was nice to get out. It's good to see people, people don't want to stay home anymore and people want to shop, so they can shop," said metal artist, Robyn Burgess.

Vendor spaces cost $25 and admission is free.

The next markets take place on the following Fridays in 2021:



April 16

May 14

June 18



The Paso Robles Event Center is located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.