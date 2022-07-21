California Mid-State Fair Queen crowned

Opening night of the California Mid-State Fair featured the crowning of the 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen.

17-year-old Brooke Smith from Templeton won the grand prize Wednesday night.

Smith will now be attending events throughout the fair.

“If you got the personality and you enjoy being on stage, even if you don't, we'll teach it to you, and you should definitely do it. It's so fun, and it's the best year of your young life for sure," said Kara Bullard, the 2019 Mid-State Fair Princess.

1st runner up went to 19-year-old Sarah Barr from Templeton.

2nd runner up was 17-year-old Jenna Shapero from Paso Robles.

Contestants competed in four different categories: interview, talent, evening wear, and a final question.

To qualify for the competition, contestants must be between the ages of 17-24. Be San Luis Obispo County residents, and never be married.