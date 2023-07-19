Mid-State Fair to provide free transportation to fairgrounds

The California Mid-State Fair kicks off Wednesday in Paso Robles.

Fair officials say because of limited parking at the fairgrounds, there will be a free shuttle program picking people up in Paso Robles.

The American Star buses will be operating each day of the fair from 4:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

They try and run every 15-20 minutes, but of course if the bus is full, they bring them here and they go back and pick up the next load. They try and do it, but it depends on how many people are utilizing the buses,” said Colleen Bojorquez, the California Mid-State Fair CEO.

Here are the locations the shuttle will pick-up and drop-off from:

· Albertsons parking lot

· City Hall

· Lowe’s Hardware parking lot

City officials say to make sure you do not park in any restricted area because your vehicle may be towed at your own expense.