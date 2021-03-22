Middle, high school Lompoc Unified students return to the classroom

Many more students in the Lompoc Unified School District returned to the classroom Monday.
With Santa Barbara County now in the red tier, the district re-opened campuses for middle and high school students.
Further, students in 4th-6th grades also returned to classrooms Monday for morning or afternoon sessions.
The district has been bringing back a few elementary grades each week since March 8.
Families had the option continue with virtual learning if preferred.
