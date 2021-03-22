Menu

Middle, high school Lompoc Unified students return to the classroom

Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 23:35:31-04

Many more students in the Lompoc Unified School District returned to the classroom Monday.

With Santa Barbara County now in the red tier, the district re-opened campuses for middle and high school students.

Further, students in 4th-6th grades also returned to classrooms Monday for morning or afternoon sessions.

The district has been bringing back a few elementary grades each week since March 8.

Families had the option continue with virtual learning if preferred.

