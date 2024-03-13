Millions of PG&E customers to receive credits on their April energy bill

More than five million PG&E customers are expected to automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill in April.

PG&E officials said residential households with an active electric account will automatically receive an electric credit of $55.17, an increase from last year's credit of $38.39.

Households with an active gas account will automatically receive a credit of $85.46, an increase from the $52.78 credit last year.

“This credit highlights our partnership with the state to champion environmental responsibility,” said Vincent Davis, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. “It encourages sustainable practices, moving our communities toward a brighter, greener future.”

Officials said the California Climate Credit is from the California Cap-and-Trade Program, which "requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution allowances."

According to the press release, residential customers should expect to receive electric credits in April and October, while natural gas customers are expected to receive an annual credit in April.