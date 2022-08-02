Mindbody announces new CEO; old CEO will join Board of Directors

San Luis Obispo-based wellness software developer Mindbody will be under the leadership of a new CEO starting next month, the company announced Tuesday.

Fritz Lanman will fill the role starting Sept. 3, after current CEO Josh McCarter transitions into the Mindbody Board of Directors.

Lanman was the CEO of ClassPass, a fitness company, before Mindbody acquired it in October 2021. Currently, he fills the role of president of ClassPass and Mindbody Marketplace.

"It has been an honor leading Mindbody through the pandemic and bringing together two leading wellness businesses," McCarter said in a statement. "It's the right time to pass the baton to Fritz, who will lead Mindbody through this next chapter."

McCarter said that Lanman's experience in tech and entrepreneurship make him the right person to step into the position.

Lanman described the move as a tremendous opportunity.