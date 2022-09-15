Mindbody founder to match $300k donated to Boys & Girls Club

Mindbody owner, Rick Stollmeyer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast to continue or increase their giving to support STEAM programs for teens.

The non-profit announced the launch of the Stollmeyer Challenge, where Stollmeyer has agreed to match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $300,000 in 2022.

Stollmeyer and the non-profit say they hope this initiative will be a way to encourage people to support afterschool programs, STEAM education, and make sure local teens have resources and mentorship to reach their full potential.

The non-profit says investing an additional $300,000.00 to what their current donors contribute will further improve their ability to serve more kids at an even higher level.

The funding will also help in the establishment of the Stollmeyer Boys & Girls Club scholarship with specific criteria for club members who want to attend Cuesta or Hancock Community Colleges.

Those interested in committing a donation to be matched through the Stollmeyer Challenge, click here or call 805-922-7163 to get information on other donation options.