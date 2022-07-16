Watch Now
Miner’s Ace Hardware celebrates retirement of 95-year-old employee

Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 15, 2022
After 66 years of loyalty to Miner's Ace Hardware, 95-year-old Wally Lewis has retired.

In 1956, Lewis was the first employee hired to the company and his retirement was celebrated Friday afternoon, July 15, in Grover Beach. It was also his birthday party.

Family, friends, and coworkers were there to support Lewis and even made special t-shirts for the event.

"I really don't have any ambitions to go hunting. I like to go fishing once in a while, so I didn't have much of a hobby," Wally explained. "I don't golf, don't play tennis. I just like to be here with the people, I get along with them. My customers are fantastic, most of them are fantastic customers, too."

Lewis says he has retired before but hopes this one sticks.

