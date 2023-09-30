Minimum wage for thousands of California fast food workers to increase to $20 an hour

This week, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that will increase the minimum wage for thousands of fast food workers in the state to $20 per hour.

At the start of the year, California’s minimum wage went up to $15.50 per hour, but some locals told us that wasn’t enough.

“Right now, the price of everything has gone up. The cost of food, fuel, everything. Workers need support with their salaries,” said Santa Maria resident Leobardo Altamiro.

The boost in salary will apply to workers at restaurants that have more than 60 locations nationwide, except for those that make and sell their own bread.

Nipomo residents John and Eloise Goni tell KSBY the coming increase may make them think twice about stopping for fast food.

“It would add into the equation. Should we go home and make something quick, or should we stop quick? And if things go up a lot, we will probably tend to go home a little more,” John Goni told KSBY.

“From age 13, I babysat for $.50 an hour,” added Eloise Goni. “Didn’t matter how many kids, I babysat six boys next door for $.50 an hour, so $20 seems like a lot of money now.”

Under the new law, a statewide fast food council will also be established to help develop minimum standards on wages, hours and workplace conditions.

While John Goni isn’t excited about the price of his Big Mac likely going up, he admits wage increases are inevitable.

“It is a different world today, especially in California. Everything costs a lot in California. It costs a lot to live here because it is such a nice place to live. It is the fact of life,” he explained. “In order for people to stay here, they have to either work hard or find a better paying job.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on average, fast food workers in the state earn slightly more than $34,000 a year, which is below the California Poverty Measure for a family of four.

In a statement made Thursday, Governor Newsom dismissed claims that fast food jobs were solely entry-level employment opportunities for teenagers — a new reality, different from when John Goni joined the workforce.

“One thing I remember growing up was that a minimum wage job was a stepping stone. It wasn’t a way to make a living. It was a stepping stone in order to find a career with a good living for the rest of our lives,” he explained.

Meanwhile, others call the increase to $20 per hour, a victory.

“I think $20 will help us survive,” Altamiro said.

California’s minimum wage for workers in other industries will remain at $15.50 per hour.