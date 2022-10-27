Minkyu Energy partners with Soldier’s Angels to collect excess Halloween candy

Minkyu Energy in Atascadero is teaming up with Soldier’s Angels to send service members around the world a sweet treat.

Every year, Soldiers’ Angels hosts a collection drive for excess Halloween candy.

Minkyu Energy is an official, registered candy drop-off site.

“The joy these service members get from opening a package of treats from home is immense and has a profound impact on their morale,” said President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels, Amy Palmer.

All collected candy will be sent to Soldiers’ Angels, where it will be packaged and shipped to deployed service members or distributed in VA Hospitals.

The collection drive will run from Nov. 1-3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.