A woman sustained minor injuries when a vehicle went off the side of Highway 101 in the Nojoqui Grade area on Friday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Old Coast Highway.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the vehicle went about 50 feet off the side of the highway.

There were four people in the car. A 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Highway 101 southbound remains open.