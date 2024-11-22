Minor injuries reported in crash involving horse trailer on Hwy 101 near Paso Robles

Minor injuries were reported in a crash that may have also injured a horse along Highway 101 near Paso Robles Thursday night.

It was reported at around 8:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway at Wellsona Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Arizona driving a Ford F-450 and towing a horse trailer was heading eastbound on Wellsona when he crossed into the southbound lanes of the highway.

A 37-year-old driver from Gonzales was unable to stop his Dodge Ram 1500 pickup in time, causing the front of the pickup to crash into the side of the horse trailer, according to CHP.

Officers say everyone was wearing a seatbelt and only minor injuries were reported. A horse in the trailer was also said to have possible injuries, although more information was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation but officers say drugs and alcohol were ruled out as contributing factors.

