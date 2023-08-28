Minor injuries reported in Hwy 101 crash in Santa Maria

Three vehicles were involved in a crash that blocked a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Maria Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was reported around 10:39 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Broadway offramp.

According to CHP, one of the vehicles crashed into the center median, blocking the fast lane.

Two people were reported to have minor injuries and one of them was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up in the area as of 11:15 a.m. due to only one lane being open.

No word on the cause of the crash.

