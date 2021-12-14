Minor power outages impacting San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties Tuesday

The storm hitting the Central Coast is causing minor power outages through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

As of Tuesday morning at around 5:30 am there are about 7 power outages impacted PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County.

An outage is being reported in Cambria that is impacted 75 PG&E customers. Officials estimate restoration time to be at around noon Tuesday.

There are 227 customers impacted in Atascadero, officials do not know when power could be restored.

The other outages in the county are impacting less than 100 customers.

In Santa Barbara County, there are 1,265 customers without power, according to Southern California Edison.

Power went out for Santa Barbara residents at around 3:30 am Tuesday.

Crews are on scene working to repair the outage and determine the exact cause, however, there is no estimated time for restoration.