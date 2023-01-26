Minor scrapes reported in vehicle vs pedestrian collision in Atascadero

Only minor scrapes were reported when a juvenile was hit by a car while crossing the street in Atascadero Thursday morning.

Atascadero police said the pedestrian was crossing the street at El Camino Real and East Mall and was in a crosswalk when a driver heading southbound didn’t see them due to the sun in her eyes.

Police didn’t provide further information on the extent of the collision but said the pedestrian had minor scrapers on her hand and was not transported to the hospital.

El Camino Real was open as of 8:10 a.m.