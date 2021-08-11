Watch
Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson
A Minuteman III launches from VSFB Aug. 11, 2021
Posted at 7:38 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 10:38:00-04

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.

The 12:53 a.m. launch happened just minutes after the launch window opened.

“Tonight’s success is due to the hard work and dedication of Guardians and Airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation’s security,” said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and launch decision authority. “These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.”

