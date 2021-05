An unarmed Minuteman III is set to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base this week.

The operational test launch is set for Wednesday between 12:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. from north Vandenberg.

Base officials say the purpose “is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.”

This will be the second Minuteman III launch from the base so far this year.