Minuteman III test launch aborts prior to launch

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base experienced a ground abort prior to the launch.

The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation and Air Force Global Strike Command is looking to reschedule the launch.

According to VAFB, the Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met.

Base officials said the purpose of the launch would have been to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

This would have been the second Minuteman III launch from the base this year.