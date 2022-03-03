Minuteman III test launch from Vandenberg SFB postponed

A Minuteman III set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this week as part of an annual test has been delayed following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday.

"So, in an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention of engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued, the secretary of defense has directed that our Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled for this week to be postponed," Kirby said. "We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power."

Kirby says the postponement of the launch will in no way affect America's nuclear deterrence. A new date has not been announced.

"We remain confident in our strategic posture," Kirby said. "And our ability to defend the homeland and our allies, and our partners remains fully intact and ready."

The Department of Defense says four Minuteman tests are conducted from Vandenberg every year and planned years in advance.