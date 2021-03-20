Menu

Misdemeanor charges filed in connection with oil spill into Cuyama River

It happened in March 2020
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Misdemeanor charges have been filed in connection with an oil spill last year into the Cuyama River.

It happened March 21, 2020.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office says its Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit filed the charges Friday.

The DA’s office says the driver of an oil tanker truck “drove at an unsafe speed and made an unlawful turning movement” that resulted in the oil tank rolling off the truck and into the Cuyama River.

More than 4,500 gallons of crude oil were released, according to the DA’s Office.

Along with the misdemeanor charges, the driver is reportedly facing Fish and Game violations related to the death of at least two birds in connection with the oil spill.

Arraignment is scheduled for June 25 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

