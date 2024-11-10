Miss Rodeo California 2025 wins perpetual crown at Saturday ceremony

After a weekend-long pageant, Miss Rodeo California 2025 was crowned on Saturday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.

The yearly, national event honors women from each state who exemplify the sport of professional rodeo and promote the "great western way of life," according to the Miss Rodeo California website.

Competitors were judged in several categories this year, including horsemanship, raffle ticket sales, personality, and speech.

KSBY talked with Cailee Roper, who earned the Miss Rodeo California title in 2024, about Saturday's event.

“I'm just super excited for all of these young ladies competing here today. I hope that no matter what happens, win, lose or draw, they take something away from this experience and have grown themselves in one way or another. And I'm just very excited to see that California is still cowboy,” Roper said.

Organizers say this year's winner was Janae Wallace from Valley Center, California. Winners of the title receive an educational scholarship, awards, and a perpetual crown, according to the organization.

Officials say Wallace will also travel across the state and the country over the next year to represent the western industry.