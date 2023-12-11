Watch Now
Missile defense test scheduled to launch Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 7:02 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 22:02:13-05

A U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor missile is scheduled for Monday, between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The flight test will be conducted by Space Launch Delta 30, the Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, is the launch decision authority.

"At Vandenberg, the U.S. Space Force's largest spaceport and test range, the MDA mission is not just a mission, but our mission," said Titus in a press release. "Our dedicated guardians and airmen take pride in supporting these crucial national security missions, and it is an honor for us to contribute to the safeguarding of our nation's security."

