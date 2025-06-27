Missing brothers believed dead in crash along Highway 166

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along Highway 166 that left two men dead.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, the CHP says the wreckage of a GMC Sierra pickup was discovered by a Caltrans employee near mile marker 39. The vehicle was overturned down an embankment and not easily visible from the roadway because it was covered by heavy brush.

Two men were found dead at the scene. According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, DNA testing is being done to confirm their identities as James and Eric Fuller, who had been reported missing.

The sheriff’s office says James Fuller, 61, was reported missing on June 10 by a friend who had not seen him for about four days. He was reportedly last seen with his brother, Eric, 60.

According to family members, on June 6, the two men left Cuyama on their way to a doctor’s appointment in Santa Maria but never arrived.

On June 18, the CHP says patrol units and a fixed-wing aircraft were deployed along Highway 166 in an effort to locate the two men and their vehicle. Family members say they, too, drove the length of the highway between Cuyama and Santa Maria, stopping along curves and lookouts, but were unable to find any sign of their loved ones or the truck.

Sheriff’s officials say the crash appears to be accidental.

According to the family, the brothers grew up in the Pismo Beach area. “They were very loved by their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” said James’ daughter, Krystle Scott, adding that “he was with his loving wife for 23 years.”

Krystle Scott James Fuller

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

