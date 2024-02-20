Missing man found dead in Goleta creek after storm

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a man who was reported missing after this truck was found stuck in a Goleta creek on Monday has been found dead.

Family members of Peter Knudsen Miller, 86, reported him missing Monday night after finding his pickup in the Maria Ygnacia Creek crossing on Via Alba.

Sheriff's officials say deputies, a K-9 unit, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Search and Rescue crews searched the area for Miller on Monday night but were unable to locate him.

On Tuesday, deputies and Search and Rescue returned to the area and discovered Miller's body in the creek south of Cathedral Oaks Rd.

Sheriff's officials say the exact cause of Miller's death is pending further investigation.

