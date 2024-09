Sean Ghiasifard, 75, has been reported missing.

Ghiasifard was last seen Thursday at 2:30 p.m. near Sprouts Farmers Market off Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Sean Ghiasifard

Ghiasifard suffers from dementia, according to the San Luis Obispo County Police Department.

He is 5'06 and 250 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the police department's non-emergency hotline at (805) 781-7312.