Missing Tulare woman found dead off the coast of Morro Bay

A missing woman from Tulare was found dead off the coast of Morro Bay on Monday.

Tiffany McClure, 49, was reported missing by her family on July 23, 2024.

On July 24, detectives from the Tulare Police Department found McClure's car parked in Morro Bay.

The Morro Bay Police Department was contacted and asked to conduct a welfare check.

They said that the car was legally parked with no indication of foul play.

Morro Bay police officers checked the area and contacted several residences but were unable to identify any leads.

On Aug. 5 at around 7:15 p.m., the United States Coast Guard was conducting a routine patrol when they found McClure's body in the water at Morro Bay.

Both the Tulare Police Department and the Morro Bay Police Department have been investigating the case.

There is no indication of foul play at this time, according to officials from the Tulare Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death for McClure.