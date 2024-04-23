Mission College Prep substitute teacher facing child pornography charges

A man who has also served as a substitute teacher at Mission College Prep is facing child pornography charges.

San Luis Obispo police confirm Jake Smith was arrested April 16 on suspicion of possession/distribution of child pornography.

Police say they do not have any evidence at this time of any local victims, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police did confirm Smith has been a substitute teacher at Mission College Prep. The school has not responded to KSBY’s request for comment on Smith’s arrest or when the last time was that he taught at the school or was on campus.

Jail logs did not show Smith in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.