Mission Community Services Corp. receives SBA award

San Luis Obispo nonprofit Mission Community Services Corporation is being recognized with the Small Business Administration's "Women's Business Center of the Year" award for the Central Coast and San Joaquin Valley Region.

The organization has hosted the San Luis Obispo County Women's Business Center since 2006, helping local female entrepreneurs and business owners.

"It's the help we've been able to give the community, to the people, the small businesses, and help them improve their lives and make a difference in our city. We're very honored to receive this award, thank you," said Chuck Jehle, MCSC Women's Business Center Executive Director.

During the pandemic, the SLO County Women's Business Center helped small business owners sustain their business through emergency relief funds and continued to help launch businesses through the tough economic environment.

