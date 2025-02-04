Missouri man charged with threatening elected official in San Luis Obispo County

A man living in Springfield, Missouri has been indicted in federal court on charges that he threatened an elected official in San Luis Obispo County.

The elected official is not identified in the court documents.

According to the indictment, in December, Platek sent text messages to another person expressing his intent to harm the victim, his family, and other San Luis Obispo County residents.

“I’ve got the ammo, I just need to rent a uhaul and drive to CA. He took everything I made from me, and I want to take it from him,” one message read.

Other messages referenced mass school shootings and bombings.

“On January 1, I will shift all of my focus to killing as many people as possible in my lifetime,” another message said.

On December 11, the indictment alleges that Platek changed the profile picture on one of his social media accounts to a “Luigi” character apparently in reference to Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Platek reportedly called the profile picture change a subtle death threat aimed at the elected official.

In 2019, Platek was charged in San Luis Obispo County with identity theft for allegedly impersonating local political activist Kevin P. Rice on Facebook.

Platek was accused of creating a fake Facebook account in order to publish false statements to damage Rice’s reputation. The charges against Platek were dismissed in 2022.

