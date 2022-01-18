MLK event in Paso Robles brings hundred to walk in unity

An event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. was held in Paso Robles Monday.

Hundreds of community members gathered at the city's downtown park for the annual unity walk.

Attendees were encouraged to bring signs with inspirational messages on them.

The walk made a loop around the city's downtown before heading back to the city park.

"It's about supporting Dr. King's message of love and unity," said Malia Gaviola. "I am a part of the ethnics studies course at Paso Robles High School and that course is about finding common differences with each other and I think this event is just supporting each other and coming together."

The theme of this years' unity walk is to "Bridge which divides us. The power of kindness."