Mobile home catches fire in Buellton area, leaving it 'uninhabitable'

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A mobile home caught fire in the Buellton area late Friday evening, leaving it uninhabitable, fire officials said.

The fire erupted around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Highway 246.

Officials said it was a "well-involved" fire. The resident was not home and no one was found inside when fire officials searched the mobile home, they said.

It was knocked down at 10:03 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were impacted by the fire, officials said.

