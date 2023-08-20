Moderate earthquake reported near Ojai

A moderate earthquake struck near Ojai Sunday afternoon.

The 5.1 magnitude quake was reported around 2:41 p.m. just over four miles southeast of the city in Ventura County.

Earthquake alerts went off to some people in Santa Barbara County where the Office of Emergency Management reports is was felt as well.

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami expected from the earthquake.

Several aftershocks ranging between magnitude 3.1 and 3.6 have already been reported.

The Ventura County Fire Department was asking people in the area to go outside and check their property for damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.