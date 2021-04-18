Moderate injuries reported after head-on collision in Shell Beach

UPDATE (7:56 p.m.): Pismo Beach Police say three cars were involved in the collision that sent one person to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Traffic is expected to be flowing in both directions now.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: A head-on collision is causing some traffic delays in Shell Beach.

According to emergency crews, the crash was reported near Shell Beach Rd. and Cliff Ave. just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

One person suffered moderate injuries, two others reported minor injuries.

Pismo Beach Police are on scene investigating the crash.