Moderate injuries reported in late-night crash on Hwy 101 north of Buellton

Northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed temporarily Tuesday night following a crash in Santa Barbara County.

The crash involving a car and commercial truck happened at around 10:40 p.m. on the highway about a quarter mile from the Highway 1 exit toward Lompoc.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the driver of the car, which was partially lodged underneath the truck, was able to get out on their own and was taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

A diesel leak in the truck was also stopped.

The crash investigation is ongoing.