Mom of 4 who secured housing via local nonprofit surprised with gift at new home

What's been described as an incredible success story was met with surprise and a loving embrace on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.

Tyra King, a mother of four who secured housing and stability through El Camino Homeless Shelter, or ECHO, programs, was welcomed at her San Luis Obispo apartment with a gift.

"This is something that I will hold on to the rest of my life and pass down to my kids and to my grandkids," Tyra King, who is originally from Illinois. "And have this be like a vision for them to keep pushing on this, no matter what they go through in life."

The gift for the ECHO graduate — described as a "welcome basket" — is a partnership between the homeless shelter and a nonprofit called Bible for Breakfast Ministries. It included a grant, a plaque and various essentials, such as kitchen supplies, household necessities and "cozy blankets," according to Wendy Lewis, the president and CEO of ECHO.

"People inspire me, and I love it," said Samba Johnson of Bible for Breakfast Ministry. "And when people inspire me, I want to get involved and I want to help. And just help, help, help, help, help. Her story — Tyra King's story — just inspired me."

After multiple living situations fell through during her return to California, King was welcomed into the homeless shelter's emergency shelter program at the nonprofit's Paso Robles location. Through that, King managed to secure an apartment in San Luis Obispo.

"This is the people around me that see me, that see my kids," said King, "who want to see us do better in life."