Monarch Butterfly event next weekend

Space is running out for a Monarch Butterfly special event next weekend in Santa Barbara.

The City of Goleta and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are co-hosting this free event focused on western monarch butterfly ecology, enhancement of monarch butterfly habitat, and how community members can help stewardship efforts at Ellwood Mesa.

Event organizers say attendees will learn about monarch butterflies from the scientists working to help them. There will also be presentations, speakers, and Q&As.

Officials say the monarch butterfly event is part of the City of Goleta’s commitment to improving habitat, access, and overall stewardship at Ellwood Mesa.

The community is asked to reserve their seat for the event on Friday, May 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Puesta del Sol.