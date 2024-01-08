Watch Now
Monday marks first day on the job for new Atascadero police chief

City of Atascadero
Daniel Suttles, third from left, is Atascadero's new Chief of Police.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jan 08, 2024
The City of Atascadero has a new Chief of Police.

Monday was the first day on the job for Chief Daniel B. Suttles after being selected for the position last month.

He comes to Atascadero from the Bear Valley Police Department in Kern County where he had been the Chief of Police since 2022.

According to the city, his law enforcement career spans 20 years. Most of that time was spent with the Glendale Police Department. Chief Suttles has also worked as a home mortgage loan officer and served as a Reconnaissance Marine in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Suttles is married and has three sons.

His employment comes after city officials in September announced that then-Police Chief Robert Masterson had been released from his employment agreement. He had been on leave for about a week. City officials cited “incompatible management styles” as the reason for the decision.

