'Monday Meet Up!' begins in San Luis Obispo

Food, games and music were all part of a gathering Monday at Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation held the year's first Monday Meet Up!

The event is free and features games, music and 805 Food Trucks.

The Monday meet up series has been happening for the last three years, and Monday was the first of five summer meet ups.

The next meet up is at Emerson Park on June 19, followed by another at Throop Park on July 10.

There is an event every two weeks this summer with the final event being at Devaul Park on August 14.