A heads up for drivers on Monday, a paving project on State Route 227 from Los Ranchos Rd. to Biddle Ranch Rd. in San Luis Obispo will result in one-way reversing traffic control until 2:30 pm.

There will be flaggers on both ends of this lane closure. Travelers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Please allow extra time for your commute through this area.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert the traveling public.