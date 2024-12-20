Montaña de Oro State Park set to see prescribed burning through January

California State Parks announced Monday that a prescribed burning period at Montaña de Oro State Park would begin on Dec. 17 and last through Jan. 9.

According to the state agency, specific burn days and locations are set to be determined by weather and permit conditions.

On burn days, the fires will reportedly start as early as 7 a.m. and will be curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

California State Parks officials say burn sites include about 400 brush piles and the duff layer on the east and west sides of Pecho Valley Road and E Camps 1 and 2.

The prescribed burns will reduce fuel loads and fire hazards, enhance the health of the native plant communities, and aid in the control of non-native, weedy species, according to the agency.

The operations are facilitated by California State Parks in cooperation with CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District.

Community members can find more information by calling Dan Falat, the California State Parks San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent, at (805) 927-2065.