Montecito Fire and Emergency Response wants community to prepare for the "Great ShakeOut"

Montecito Fire and the Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group are encouraging the community to be prepared for the “Great Shakeout.”

They are asking residents to be ready for earthquakes by engaging in the annual Great California ShakeOut.

This year it will take place at exactly 10:21a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The simulation, created by pre-scripted scenarios, will have a district complete power and communication failure, as MERRAG members will have a chance to test communication systems, assist in emergencies, and exam prioritization and response for the fire department incident command.

The notable steps to respond to an earthquake are to “Drop, Cover & Hold On.”

Drop: Drop to the ground and onto your hands and knees.

Cover: Take cover over your head to protect yourself and/or find shelter under sturdy table.

Hold on: Hold in place and wait until shaking stops.

The International ShakeOut Day is on the third Thursday of October.

California residents can register for the Great California ShakeOut Drill at https://www.shakeout.org/ [shakeout.org].

