Montecito Fire increases staffing amid increased fire threat

A Red Flag Warning in effect for a portion of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has the Montecito Fire Department asking community members to take precautions.

Fire officials are reminding residents in the Montecito area to be prepared to evacuate in case of a wildfire.

The red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from Sunday morning to Monday morning, bringing a possibility of thunderstorms, dry lighting, gusty, erratic winds and increased fire risk.

Montecito Fire is increasing staffing levels due to the fire risk and is reminding people to review the “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan of which Montecito is currently in the “Set!” phase.

People in Santa Barbara County can sign up for emergency alert notifications at ReadySBC.org.

